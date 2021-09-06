Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 1,240.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $188,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 56,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $4,979,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,089,348. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $94.86 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.78 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Trimble’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

