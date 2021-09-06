Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 8.1% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $188,871,000 after purchasing an additional 188,559 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in CVS Health by 8.7% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health stock opened at $87.47 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.27.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

