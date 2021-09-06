Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 3,500 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,910,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $305,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 89,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after buying an additional 22,574 shares during the period. Finally, Forward Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,802 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $86.23 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.