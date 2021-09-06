Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 8,294 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,106 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,294 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 700.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MU opened at $73.81 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $96.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.34 and a 200 day moving average of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $396,776.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,475,453.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,682 shares of company stock worth $12,082,346 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Cleveland Research cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.37.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

