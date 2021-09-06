Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XAIR. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

In related news, Director Robert Carey purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,876,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 481,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,400.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Beyond Air by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 65,181 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 751,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 27,320 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 639.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 233,922 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 59,197 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. 20.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Air stock opened at $10.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of -0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average is $6.42. Beyond Air has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 9.11.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 94.09% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Beyond Air will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

