BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG) Insider Acquires £80,004 in Stock

BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG) insider John Le Poidevin purchased 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,540 ($46.25) per share, for a total transaction of £80,004 ($104,525.74).

BHMG opened at GBX 3,510 ($45.86) on Monday. BH Macro Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 3,139.13 ($41.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,730 ($48.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £936.89 million and a PE ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,467.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,377.31.

About BH Macro

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

