BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG) Insider Acquires £80,004 in Stock

BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG) insider John Le Poidevin purchased 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,540 ($46.25) per share, for a total transaction of £80,004 ($104,525.74).
BHMG opened at GBX 3,510 ($45.86) on Monday. BH Macro Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 3,139.13 ($41.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,730 ($48.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £936.89 million and a PE ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,467.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,377.31.
About BH Macro
