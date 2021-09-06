Biffa (LON:BIFF) Hits New 52-Week High at $402.50

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 402.50 ($5.26) and last traded at GBX 401 ($5.24), with a volume of 36139 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 397 ($5.19).

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIFF. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on shares of Biffa in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Biffa in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

The company has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 357.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 304.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.51.

In related news, insider Claire Miles bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £20,510 ($26,796.45). Also, insider Michael Topham sold 28,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42), for a total value of £97,033.04 ($126,774.29).

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

