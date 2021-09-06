BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Sold by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management cut its stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management owned about 0.05% of BioLife Solutions worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 63.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 74.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BLFS has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

BLFS traded down $2.60 on Monday, hitting $53.26. 33,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 887.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 93.99 and a beta of 1.42. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.07.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $407,323.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,673 shares in the company, valued at $10,010,658.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Schick sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $27,568.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,566 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS).

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.