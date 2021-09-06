Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Up 13.1% This Week

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $192.79 or 0.00366085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.63 billion and $469.27 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 13.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,663.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $773.95 or 0.01469606 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.67 or 0.00531043 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00037439 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003085 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,835,545 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

