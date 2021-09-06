BitMax Token (BTMX) Market Capitalization Tops $1.22 Billion

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. BitMax Token has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitMax Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitMax Token has traded up 35.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00065459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00017255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.31 or 0.00156293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00046747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.60 or 0.00766364 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BTMX is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io . The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

