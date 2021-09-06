Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $11.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BSM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Stone Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.56. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.84 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 19.35%. On average, analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 170.21%.

In related news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $74,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after buying an additional 918,817 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $6,706,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth $3,440,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 44,776.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 461,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 277,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

