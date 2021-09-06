BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $50,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in BlackRock by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BLK shares. Argus lifted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $9.22 on Monday, hitting $937.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $959.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $899.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $836.28. The company has a market capitalization of $142.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.85 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

