BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,949 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 354,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 19,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock opened at $18.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

