BonFi (BNF) Price Tops $0.0031 on Exchanges

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. In the last seven days, BonFi has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. BonFi has a total market cap of $915,117.06 and approximately $125,821.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00066058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00015635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $72.29 or 0.00140922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00047632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.57 or 0.00790614 BTC.

BonFi Coin Profile

BonFi (BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BonFi is bon.finance . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

BonFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

