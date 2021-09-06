Bp Plc Buys 7,531 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Bp Plc grew its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 86.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in American Tower by 3.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 4.6% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $302.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,645,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,869. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $302.30. The stock has a market cap of $137.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $282.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.87.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

