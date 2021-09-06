Bp Plc Cuts Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bp Plc cut its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,987 shares during the period. Bp Plc owned about 0.07% of Bio-Techne worth $12,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 4.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.0% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $572.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.91.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total transaction of $3,360,091.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total transaction of $351,163.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,866 shares of company stock worth $25,591,867 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TECH traded up $2.31 on Monday, hitting $513.09. 7,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,249. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 147.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.70. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $228.66 and a one year high of $521.46.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

