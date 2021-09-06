Bp Plc Has $11.26 Million Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Bp Plc decreased its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,052 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $11,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after buying an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after buying an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Shares of EHC stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $80.25. 19,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,705. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $60.44 and a one year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.59.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.