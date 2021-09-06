Bp Plc Lowers Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Bp Plc lowered its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 14.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,038 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials comprises about 0.9% of Bp Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bp Plc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $20,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,071,000 after buying an additional 148,048 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,813,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,341,690,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,691,000 after purchasing an additional 104,629 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,490,000 after purchasing an additional 662,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 660,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.25.

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded down $4.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $374.48. The stock had a trading volume of 248,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.04 and a 1-year high of $391.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $365.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.09.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

