BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrainsWay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrainsWay currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Shares of BWAY stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.20. BrainsWay has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.62 million, a PE ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 1.25.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that BrainsWay will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 377.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 79,720 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter worth $1,084,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter worth $1,613,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

