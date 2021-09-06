Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $4.49 Million Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 9.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,094,000 after purchasing an additional 174,725 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 260,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,083,000 after purchasing an additional 65,612 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 320,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,553,000 after purchasing an additional 60,152 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 457,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,327,000 after purchasing an additional 50,341 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 258.7% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 28,440 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SUB traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $107.75. The company had a trading volume of 319 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,247. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.89 and its 200 day moving average is $107.82. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.47 and a 52-week high of $108.53.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

