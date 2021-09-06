Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 5,637.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,232,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 189,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after acquiring an additional 67,251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGRO stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,384 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.57 and a 200 day moving average of $67.05. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $62.69.

