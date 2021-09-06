Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) versus Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Critical Survey

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) and Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brickell Biotech -9,449.56% -130.86% -99.54% Aerie Pharmaceuticals -175.35% -1,531.00% -35.09%

8.8% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brickell Biotech $1.82 million 36.35 -$20.91 million ($0.85) -0.91 Aerie Pharmaceuticals $83.14 million 8.15 -$183.10 million ($3.12) -4.60

Brickell Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aerie Pharmaceuticals. Aerie Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brickell Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Brickell Biotech has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Brickell Biotech and Aerie Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brickell Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1 1 4 0 2.50

Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $20.94, suggesting a potential upside of 46.04%. Given Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aerie Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Brickell Biotech.

Summary

Aerie Pharmaceuticals beats Brickell Biotech on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc. engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis. The company was founded by Reginald L. Hardy and Andrew D. Sklawer in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L. Epstein, Casey C. Kopczynski, Thomas J. van Haarlem, and Eric J. Toone on June 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

