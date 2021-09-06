Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in The AES by 84.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,315,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,272,000 after purchasing an additional 603,900 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 1.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 14.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 296,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 38,357 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The AES in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 508.7% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 123,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 102,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The AES alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AES. Wolfe Research upgraded The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $24.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.88. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $17.13 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of -117.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

In other The AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $6,001,595.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares in the company, valued at $33,942,773.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

The AES Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.