Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,885 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NMR. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE:NMR opened at $5.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Nomura had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

