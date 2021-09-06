Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Downgraded by Summit Redstone to “Hold”

Summit Redstone lowered shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AVGO. lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and issued a $590.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $497.68 on Friday. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $343.48 and a 1-year high of $507.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $480.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

