Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $550.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $525.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $549.52.

Shares of AVGO opened at $497.68 on Friday. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $343.48 and a 1 year high of $507.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

