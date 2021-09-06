Broderick Brian C Acquires 4,362 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Broderick Brian C increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 2.0% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 54,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

RTX traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.65. 3,300,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,170,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.01. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

