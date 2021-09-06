Broderick Brian C Has $12.65 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Broderick Brian C lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for about 3.4% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,666,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,395,000 after purchasing an additional 179,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,459,000 after buying an additional 92,896 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,022,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,829,000 after buying an additional 123,029 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,948,000 after buying an additional 296,759 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $688,889,000 after buying an additional 87,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.44. 2,385,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,426,449. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $175.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.29.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

