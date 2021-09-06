Broderick Brian C Purchases 1,037 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Broderick Brian C raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,224 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.57.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $422.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $431.36. The firm has a market cap of $398.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $414.74 and a 200 day moving average of $394.05.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

