Brokerages Anticipate Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.54. Colfax posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.17 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price target on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of Colfax stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $48.59. 1,110,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,633. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average is $45.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Colfax has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $50.34.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 391,446 shares of company stock worth $18,084,218. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Colfax by 35.7% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 217,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 57,306 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,736 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,194,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,518,000 after purchasing an additional 642,625 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Colfax by 209.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,453,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,866 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

