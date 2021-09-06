Brokerages Anticipate Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) to Post $0.01 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.02. Duck Creek Technologies reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

Duck Creek Technologies stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.96. 422,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,438. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.95. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $59.40.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $1,163,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,190 shares of company stock worth $7,235,664. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,293,000 after buying an additional 2,091,448 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after buying an additional 88,473 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after buying an additional 93,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

