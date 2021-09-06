Brokerages Anticipate Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will announce earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.30. Fulton Financial posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fulton Financial.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Fulton Financial’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FULT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $15.67 on Monday. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fulton Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,438,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,920,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,228,000 after acquiring an additional 428,721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,450,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,532,000 after acquiring an additional 508,644 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,361,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,309,000 after buying an additional 65,864 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,104,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,988,000 after buying an additional 59,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulton Financial (FULT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.