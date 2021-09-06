Brokerages Anticipate National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to report sales of $45.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.70 million. National CineMedia reported sales of $6.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 660.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year sales of $154.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.80 million to $169.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $373.16 million, with estimates ranging from $314.15 million to $423.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

NCMI has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,821,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 25.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,735,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,877,000 after acquiring an additional 211,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

NCMI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.46. 533,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,236. The company has a market capitalization of $199.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.89. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $6.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

