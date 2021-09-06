Brokerages Anticipate Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.41. Plantronics reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.40. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 127.71% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $431.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

POLY stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.65. 295,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,497. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.36. Plantronics has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $50.89. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -61.77 and a beta of 1.85.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

