Brokerages Anticipate Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to Post $1.59 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. Rent-A-Center posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $6.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $64.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,732. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.09. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,782,000 after purchasing an additional 901,410 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,439,000 after purchasing an additional 528,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,852,000 after purchasing an additional 400,743 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth about $20,107,000. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

