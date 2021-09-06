Brokerages Anticipate Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $310.81 Million

Analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will report sales of $310.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $310.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $311.22 million. Viavi Solutions posted sales of $284.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.07%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

VIAV stock opened at $17.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 90.74 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64.

In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,646,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $40,008.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $671,695. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 111,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.