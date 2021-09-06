Brokerages Expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.76 Million

Brokerages predict that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will post sales of $173.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $176.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $170.91 million. ATN International posted sales of $111.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year sales of $608.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $605.25 million to $611.11 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $753.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.96. The stock had a trading volume of 38,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,889. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.05 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.46. ATN International has a 1-year low of $40.99 and a 1-year high of $57.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -188.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in ATN International by 31.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ATN International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ATN International by 10.7% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the first quarter worth $33,000. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

