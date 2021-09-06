Brokerages Expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) will report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Carriage Services posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.29 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “below average” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

NYSE:CSV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,326. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.27. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $48.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $859.75 million, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In related news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.19 per share, with a total value of $38,190.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,941.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Carriage Services by 8,605.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Carriage Services by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Carriage Services by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Carriage Services by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 98,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

