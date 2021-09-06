Brokerages Expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $993.83 Million

Brokerages expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to announce $993.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $925.70 million to $1.03 billion. Catalent reported sales of $845.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.91.

Shares of Catalent stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.35. 1,112,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. Catalent has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $140.72. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.51.

In related news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $62,742.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $40,698.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,700. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 192,035.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,953 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 45,023.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 955,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,599,000 after purchasing an additional 953,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,158,000 after buying an additional 701,908 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Catalent during the first quarter valued at about $49,603,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Catalent by 9.8% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,101,000 after buying an additional 470,900 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

