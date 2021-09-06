Brokerages Expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. First Merchants reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Merchants.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 33.81%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Merchants by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,217,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,412,000 after acquiring an additional 85,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Merchants by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,019,000 after acquiring an additional 237,805 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Merchants by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,010,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,006,000 after acquiring an additional 253,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,702,000 after purchasing an additional 198,885 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,173 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRME stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.39. 3,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Merchants has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $50.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is 42.34%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Merchants (FRME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.