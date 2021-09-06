Brokerages Expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.44 Billion

Brokerages expect that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will report sales of $15.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.80 billion. HP posted sales of $15.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full-year sales of $62.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.06 billion to $62.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $62.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $61.67 billion to $62.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in HP by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in HP by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $29.86 on Monday. HP has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

