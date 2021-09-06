Brokerages Expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the highest is $1.48. Selective Insurance Group posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

Shares of SIGI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.37. 201,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,405. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.10. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $224,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,177,000 after buying an additional 310,631 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,722,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after buying an additional 54,182 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

