Brokerages Expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.12 Million

Equities analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) will announce sales of $7.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $12.20 million. Seres Therapeutics reported sales of $1.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 401.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year sales of $26.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.91 million to $35.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $100.92 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $348.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCRB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $6.68 on Monday. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $38.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average is $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,919,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,120,000 after purchasing an additional 638,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,420,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,141,000 after acquiring an additional 273,669 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,999,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,527,000 after acquiring an additional 175,753 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,950,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,513,000 after acquiring an additional 126,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,105,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

