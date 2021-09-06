Brokerages Expect W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to post $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for W. R. Grace & Co.’s earnings. W. R. Grace & Co. posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.80 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover W. R. Grace & Co..

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 69.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Grace & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRA. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,064,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,589,000 after buying an additional 129,865 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 267.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,257,000 after acquiring an additional 940,160 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,756,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 32.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,578,000 after acquiring an additional 125,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRA opened at $69.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 1.46. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $69.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W.R. Grace & Co engages in the production and sale of chemicals and materials. It operates through the Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies segments. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment includes catalysts and related products and technologies used in refining, petrochemical and other chemical manufacturing applications.

