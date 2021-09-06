Brokerages Set Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) PT at C$11.00

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

TSE CG traded up C$0.10 on Friday, hitting C$9.35. 504,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,193. The company has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a PE ratio of -5.74. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.21 and a 12 month high of C$17.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.68%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

