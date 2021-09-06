Brokerages Set Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Target Price at $41.67

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHUY shares. TheStreet downgraded Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens cut their price objective on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 9.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 178.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 59,504 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter worth $222,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter worth $13,342,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

CHUY stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $31.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,168. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $630.31 million, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.46.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 6.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

