Brokerages Set Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) PT at C$8.25

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FVI shares. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.25 price objective (down previously from C$12.50) on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Monday, July 5th.

FVI stock traded up C$0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,478. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of C$4.90 and a 1 year high of C$12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.53.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

