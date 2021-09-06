Brokerages Set Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) PT at C$42.38

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Saputo to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cfra cut their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Saputo stock opened at C$35.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.59. The company has a market cap of C$14.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.13. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$31.99 and a 52-week high of C$42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.64 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

