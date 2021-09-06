Brokerages Set Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Target Price at $29.00

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VERX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of VERX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,438. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89. Vertex has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.60.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $104.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 8,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $166,357.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $1,580,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at $249,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Vertex by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 229,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vertex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vertex by 206.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 72,136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex by 396.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 84,496 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 231,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

