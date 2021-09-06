Brokerages Set VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Target Price at $168.85

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.36.

VMW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in VMware by 1,944.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $229,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,225,066,000 after purchasing an additional 685,847 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of VMware by 9,430.3% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 580,204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $92,815,000 after purchasing an additional 574,116 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of VMware by 1,382.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 394,902 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $63,173,000 after purchasing an additional 368,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in VMware by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,148,717,000 after purchasing an additional 345,270 shares in the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $145.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,070. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. VMware has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.22 and a 200 day moving average of $155.16.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that VMware will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

